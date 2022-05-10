 Skip to content
Blackstone Buys Geosyntec in Wager on Global Energy Transition

  • Deal values Florida consulting firm at more than $750 million
  • Geosyntec executives to retain minority stakes amid expansion
Blackstone Inc. is buying a majority stake in Geosyntec Consultants, an engineering and consulting firm that shapes waterways, coastlines, dams and power grids. 

The world’s largest alternative asset manager is wagering that more companies and states will need hydro-geologists and engineers to navigate climate regulations and understand their impact on the environment. Blackstone’s $380 million equity infusion values Geosyntec at more than $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter.