Andretti Receives Direction on How to Proceed With F1 Bid

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner, left, talks with Michael Andretti after the qualifying sessions for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at Miami International Autodrome, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Andretti failed last year to buy an existing F1 team and has since applied for expansion to start a team. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JENNA FRYER)

Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP) -- Michael Andretti walked through the Formula One paddock quite literally going door-to-door. He wants into the most exclusive club in motorsports and figured pleading his case to the current team bosses was his best shot.

Andretti carried with him a white Miami Dolphins folder — he said he borrowed it from the promoters of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix last weekend — and inside was a piece of paper asking the 10 current F1 team leaders to support the addition of Andretti Global to the grid.