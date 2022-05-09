Sri Lanka PM Vows ‘Any Sacrifice’ as Backers, Protesters Clash

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offered to make “any sacrifice” needed even as his supporters clashed with protesters demanding the premier and his brother, the president, resign in recognition of the nation’s worst economic crisis since independence.

Local television on Monday showed groups setting fire to tents set up by demonstrators outside the prime minister’s official residence in Colombo. Similar scenes played out in front of the city’s waterfront promenade where for weeks citizens have lined up peacefully to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.