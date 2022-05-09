Dimensional, JPMorgan Flip Billions From Mutual Funds Into ETFs

The money-management industry is making fresh moves to bail from mutual funds as quant-investing pioneer Dimensional Fund Advisors and JPMorgan Asset Management flip billions more dollars into the comparatively low-cost world of ETFs.
The Dimensional US Marketwide Value exchange-traded fund (ticker DFUV) debuts at the start of the week after ending Friday as the Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Portfolio II Fund. The $8 billion product is the last of a series of conversions kicked off by the Austin, Texas-based firm back in June.