Super Bowl of Cricket Plans Women’s League as Viewership Surges

  • IPL trails only Premier League and NFL in terms of viewership
  • Expect “four-cornered fight” for IPL’s broadcast rights: Shah
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Cricket World Cup match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 27, 2022.

Photographer: Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images
Indian Premier League, called the Super Bowl of cricket, is gearing up to roll out a women-only version of the game as organizers chalk out ways to make the third most-watched sporting event bigger, more profitable and diverse.

Board of Control for Cricket in India  -- the sport’s governing body conducts the wildly-popular men’s edition of IPL whose broadcast rights will be fought over by media titans including The Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. -- wants to auction broadcast rights of the women’s games and its six league teams by early next year, BCCI head Jay Shah told Bloomberg in an interview in Mumbai.