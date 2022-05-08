Hong Kong’s Finance Chief Says Growth Forecast Cut ‘Inevitable’

Hong Kong will inevitably cut its economic growth forecast next week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Sunday, citing pressures from the pandemic and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate rise.

With the likelihood of more Fed rate rises this year and the U.S.’s intention to reduce its balance sheet, global capital supply will be under pressure, Chan wrote in his blog. Hong Kong’s small and medium-sized businesses, already faced with sluggish recovery under the pandemic, will be burdened with higher borrowing costs, according to the financial secretary.