Larsen’s Software Units to Merge in $18 Billion Stock Deal

Mindtree Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., two software units controlled by a Mumbai-based engineering conglomerate, have agreed to merge as they seek scale to compete with global digital giants.
Shareholders of Mindtree will be issued 73 L&T Infotech shares for every 100 shares held, according to an exchange filing by the companies on Friday evening. Larsen & Toubro Ltd., the parent company, will hold 68.7% of the combined entity after the merger. The announcement confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report.