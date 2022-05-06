 Skip to content
Larsen’s Software Units to Merge in $18 Billion Stock Deal

  • Mindtree investors get 73 L&T Infotech shares for 100 shares
  • Combined entity to be named LTIMindtree after the merger
Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg

Mindtree Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., two software units controlled by a Mumbai-based engineering conglomerate, have agreed to merge as they seek scale to compete with global digital giants.

Shareholders of Mindtree will be issued 73 L&T Infotech shares for every 100 shares held, according to an exchange filing by the companies on Friday evening. Larsen & Toubro Ltd., the parent company, will hold 68.7% of the combined entity after the merger. The announcement confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report.