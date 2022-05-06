CEO at Spain’s Top Utility Says Millions of Customers Are ‘Fools’ for Paying Full Price

High electricity prices in Spain are a problem only for ten million “fools” who have fixed-price contracts, according to the top executive of the country’s largest utility.
“Only the fools who continue to use the regulated price set by the government” pay higher prices, Iberdrola’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Sanchez Galan said in a conference Thursday. The majority of users are on so-called free market contracts and pay prices similar to 2018 levels after the government removed certain taxes, he said.