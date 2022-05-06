Distressed Emerging-Market Bonds Defy Rout on Hopes of IMF Aid

One of the few profitable sovereign-bond trades is a bet on an IMF bailout for a handful of countries whose debt is selling at distressed levels.
Debt issued by high-risk nations, led by Pakistan, Zambia and Tunisia, has rallied since the start of April, offering investors gains of as much as 6.6% last month alone, on predictions of support from the International Monetary Fund. Emerging-market debt as a whole lost 6% in April as a spike in U.S. Treasuries undermined the yield advantage of alternative debt and encouraged investors to seek safety.