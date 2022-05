The Bank of England just increased interest rates to 1%, the highest level since the financial crisis. For many British consumers, the most tangible effect they will ultimately feel from the hike is in the rates they pay for mortgages. That is true whether they are longtime homeowners or looking to buy now — and it comes as a cost of living crisis keeps getting worse.

Britain’s property market has been in a “frenzy” lately, with asking prices in April hitting a record high for a third straight month. In March, the cost of mortgage borrowing jumped the most in at least six years. And that was well before today’s decision by the country’s central bank.