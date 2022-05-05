No Rebound in Sight for U.S. Tech Stocks After Sharp U-Turn

U.S. equity futures extended their slide on Friday, signaling continuation of a drop in tech stocks following the Nasdaq 100’s biggest selloff since September 2020, as investors grapple with fears of an economic slowdown against tightening monetary policy.
Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.7% lower and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 5:25 a.m. in New York, as risk aversion spread amid inflation worries after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the most since 2000. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield continued to climb, trading at 3.1%, near the highest since November 2018.