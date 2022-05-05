South African State Workers Demand 10% Wage Increases

Labor unions representing South Africa’s 1.3 million state workers demanded 10% pay increases to help them offset soaring electricity, transport and food costs.
The unions are also pushing for a single-year pay deal because they no longer trust the government to honor longer-term accords, according to a presentation they made to the public sector bargaining council on Wednesday That comes after the government reneged on increases agreed to in 2020, the final year of a three-year deal, on the grounds that it was unaffordable.