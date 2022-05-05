China Urges Measures to Help Trade, Tech Platforms: CCTV

China urged more support for internet platforms, small businesses and companies in foreign trade, as the economy reels from measures to contain its worst Covid-19 outbreak since 2020.
The government will ensure stable production and logistics for foreign trade, relieve congestion at ports and encourage banks to lend to firms in the sector, state-run CCTV reported Thursday, citing a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also vowed to keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable.