Centene to Sell Two Pharmacy Businesses for $2.8 Billion

Centene Corp. will sell two pharmacy businesses it acquired in recent years to separate buyers for a total of $2.8 billion in the latest steps of a portfolio review under new Chief Executive Officer Sarah London.
The health insurer will divest Magellan Rx to Prime Therapeutics LLC and PantherRx Rare to a group of private equity buyers, according to a statement Thursday. Both businesses were acquired in the last two years under Centene’s former CEO, Michael Neidorff. Neidorff died earlier this year soon after stepping down from the role.