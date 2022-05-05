Canada Nickel Bid Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ of BHP Growth Ambition

BHP Group’s unsuccessful attempt to buy a junior Canadian nickel miner last year should be seen as “almost the tip of the iceberg” for its ambitions in the resource-rich country, says one of the company’s top executives.
The world’s biggest mining company sees nickel as one of three “future-facing commodities” -- along with copper and potash -- and has set up its exploration and business development team in Canada, partly to scour for opportunities in Ontario’s highly prospective Ring of Fire region.