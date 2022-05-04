War Forces Europe to Keep Long-Term Gas Deals It Once Resisted
Engie agrees 15-year supply deal from U.S. LNG project
Germany steps up LNG drive, which may need long-term deals
Bloomberg News
Europe is finding it next to impossible to put an end to the decades-long natural gas supply contracts it has opposed for years.
The war in Ukraine is driving Europe’s energy firms to sign long-term deals to secure alternatives to Russian gas. The continent needs such agreements to fill the gap of losing supplies from Russia, its biggest provider of the fuel.