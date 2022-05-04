 Skip to content
Telecom Italia Earnings Decline on Stiff Domestic Competition

  • Year ago results helped by government incentives for consumers
  • Telecom Italia plans to hold its capital market day on July 7
The Telecom Italia headquarters in Rozzano, Italy.

Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg
Telecom Italia SpA reported lower first-quarter results amid fresh competition for ultrafast fiber services in its domestic market from France’s Iliad SA.

Organic earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 13% to 1.39 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in the quarter, the former telecom monopoly said Wednesday. That was below the 1.45 billion-euro average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue declined by 4.5% on an organic basis to 3.64 billion euros, compared with estimates of 3.67 billion euros.  