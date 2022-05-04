Nomura Holdings Inc. hired three managing directors in Hong Kong to bolster its investment banking business in China amid slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.
The Tokyo-based bank recently hired 25-year veteran Wu Sheng from China Merchants Bank International as vice chairman of China investment banking, and Jason Zhang, a former Citigroup Inc. banker, to focus on the bank’s advisory business for sustainable technology and infrastructure companies and projects in China, according to internal memos from Patrick Kwan, head of Investment Banking, Asia ex-Japan, and Erik Tung, head of China investment Banking.