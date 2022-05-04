India’s Surprise Rate Hike Spurs Aggressive Tightening Bets

After being lulled into complacency as recently as February that India’s central bank will not tighten policy anytime soon, investors have swung the other way and are factoring in sharp increases by the monetary authority that is grappling with surging inflation much like its counterparts globally.
Traders were left stunned by Wednesday’s surprise move by the Reserve Bank of India of an out-of-turn 40 basis point rate increase and a move to suck out billions from the banking system. That was a remarkable U-turn from February when it announced an ultra-dovish policy, highlighting a relaxed stance towards inflationary pressures at home and U.S. tightening abroad.