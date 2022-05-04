Australia’s Treasurer, Opponent Dodge Fiscal Fix in Poll Debate

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and his opponent Jim Chalmers avoided laying out a path to fiscal repair in a pre-election debate, suggesting central bank interest-rate hikes alone will have to rein in inflation.
Frydenberg, 50, and Chalmers, 44, were repeatedly asked about spending cuts and tax rises at Wednesday’s event, questions both successfully dodged. The treasurer said taxes will always be lower under the ruling coalition, while Chalmers said the Labor Party will focus on the “cost of living crisis.”