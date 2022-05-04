 Skip to content
Australia’s $142 Billion Wealth Fund to Curb Global Investment

Australia’s A$201 billion ($142 billion) sovereign wealth fund plans to seek more local investments and trim exposure to listed companies as geopolitical tensions rise and markets get jittery over rate hikes. 

The Future Fund is seeking more illiquid assets and plans to use more active strategies to generate returns in expectation that rising borrowing costs will eventually tip economies into recession, said Chief Executive Raphael Arndt. Continued higher inflation will also pose a problem for investors, he said. 