Sila to Make Advanced Battery Materials in Washington State

Sila, one of a wave of young companies trying to pack more power into batteries, will open its first stand-alone factory in a small city in central Washington state, as the U.S. tries to build up its own energy-storage supply chain and expand the production of electric vehicles.

Sila has purchased a facility in Moses Lake to make its silicon-based anode material, which the company says can boost the energy density of lithium-ion batteries by 20%. While not releasing full financial details, Chief Executive Officer Gene Berdichevsky said buying and equipping the building for the first phase of production will cost “$100-plus million,” with full operation expected in the first half of 2025. Until now Sila has made its material, which can replace graphite in battery anodes, at its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.