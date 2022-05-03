Hong Kong Wealth Fund Hit By $7 Billion Quarterly Loss

Hong Kong’s wealth fund suffered a HK$55 billion ($7 billion) loss in the first quarter as stocks and bonds declined, opening a difficult year for the financial hub as it seeks to recover from years of economic turmoil.
The Exchange Fund, managed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, lost HK$34 billion on its portfolio of domestic and foreign stocks in the first three months of 2022, HKMA’s deputy chief executive Howard Lee told lawmakers Tuesday. Bonds lost HK$34.7 billion, while foreign exchange earned HK$13.7 billion. The quarterly investment income loss was the biggest since a HK$112 billion shortfall in the first quarter of 2020.