 Skip to content
Markets

Hong Kong Wealth Fund Hit By $7 Billion Quarterly Loss

  • Stocks and bonds declined amid volatile markets, war
  • HK$4.6 trillion fund adds cash, floating rates bonds as hedge
By

and

Hong Kong’s wealth fund suffered a HK$55 billion ($7 billion) loss in the first quarter as stocks and bonds declined, opening a difficult year for the financial hub as it seeks to recover from years of economic turmoil. 

The Exchange Fund, managed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, lost HK$34 billion on its portfolio of domestic and foreign stocks in the first three months of 2022, HKMA’s deputy chief executive Howard Lee told lawmakers Tuesday. Bonds lost HK$34.7 billion, while foreign exchange earned HK$13.7 billion. The quarterly investment income loss was the biggest since a HK$112 billion shortfall in the first quarter of 2020