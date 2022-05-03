Brevan, Rokos Step Up U.S. Hiring With Funds Vying for Talent

Chris Rokos and Alan Howard, former partners who are among the world’s best-known macro hedge fund managers, are expanding their U.S. operations as they compete with larger firms for capital and staff.
Rokos Capital Management and Brevan Howard Asset Management tripled their U.S. workforces last year, according to regulatory filings. Together, they added almost 100 people in 2021, a trend that has continued this year. The firms also reported that their U.S. regulatory assets rose substantially, with Rokos’s increasing nine-fold.