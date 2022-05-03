 Skip to content
Brevan, Rokos Step Up U.S. Hiring With Funds Vying for Talent

  • Macro managers are facing intense competition for traders
  • Both hedge fund firms are expanding their New York operations
Alan Howard
Alan HowardPhotographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Chris Rokos and Alan Howard, former partners who are among the world’s best-known macro hedge fund managers, are expanding their U.S. operations as they compete with larger firms for capital and staff. 

Rokos Capital Management and Brevan Howard Asset Management tripled their U.S. workforces last year, according to regulatory filings. Together, they added almost 100 people in 2021, a trend that has continued this year. The firms also reported that their U.S. regulatory assets rose substantially, with Rokos’s increasing nine-fold. 