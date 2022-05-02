 Skip to content
Zurich Ring Cycle Focuses on Dysfunctional Family of Gods

Mezzo-soprano Siena Licht Miller as Flosshilde, from left, soprano Uliana Alexyuk as Woglinde and mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan as Wellgunde appear in a new production of Wagner’s “Das Rheingold,&quot; at the Zurich Opera with performances through May 28. (Monika Rittershaus/Opernhaus Zürich via AP)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (RONALD BLUM)

Zurich (AP) -- Wotan beckoned the other gods to join him in walking to Valhalla, their new home acquired at a high and painful price. Instead of following, they shot him looks of contempt and allowed him to enter on his own.

Andreas Homoki’s production of Richard Wagner’s “Das Rheingold” that opened at the Zurich Opera on Saturday night is a family affair, stripping Wagner’s mythology of usual trappings, instead laser-focused on a dysfunctional, brooding bunch consumed by greed. No rainbow bridge, no hint of a river, mountaintop or underground mine, not even an eye patch.