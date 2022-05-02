 Skip to content
Mets Cut Slumping Canó With Almost $45 Million Left on Deal

New York Mets' Robinson Cano hits a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (MIKE FITZPATRICK)
Updated on

New York (AP) -- Robinson Canó was cut Monday by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and perhaps signaling the end of his decorated major league career.

The slumping Canó was designated for assignment in a move announced about an hour before teams were required to trim their active rosters from 28 players to 26. Relegated to a part-time role this season, Canó was a casualty of the crunch as the first-place Mets chose to keep younger, more versatile bench players instead.