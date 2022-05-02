Israel Raises Cyber Standards in Bid to Boost Digital Defenses

Israel will require all telecommunications companies to implement a cybersecurity program to filter out digital attacks. The initiative is an effort to protect the country’s critical assets from what officials say are increasingly frequent cyberattacks.
The mandate, made jointly by the Communications Ministry and National Cyber Directorate, sets out a list of requirements that includes installing monitoring and control systems while making boards of directors responsible for the completion of cybersecurity plans. The ministry declined to elaborate on what penalties might be enforced on firms that fail to meet the requirements.