U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Meets With Ukraine’s Zelenskiy in Kyiv

  • She met Ukraine president in a previously unannounced visit
  • Pelosi’s delegation will continue traveling to Poland
Nancy Pelosi meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv.
Source: Ukraine President’s Office

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukraine’s president in a previously unannounced visit to Kyiv, becoming the highest-ranked American official to travel to the country since Russia’s invasion. 