 Skip to content
Business

Taylor Edges Serrano At MSG, Stays Women's Lightweight Champ

Katie Taylor&nbsp;after defeating Amanda Serrano for the World Lightweight Title fight on April 30.

Katie Taylor after defeating Amanda Serrano for the World Lightweight Title fight on April 30.

Photographer: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (BRIAN MAHONEY)
Updated on

New York (AP) -- Katie Taylor remained the undisputed lightweight champion in a thrilling first women's boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision Saturday night.

Both fighters were cut as they fit in plenty of powerful exchanges during the two-minute rounds — one shorter than men's. In the end, Taylor did just a little more to stay undefeated in front of an announced sold-out crowd of 19,187 that seemed spilt between Taylor's Irish and Serrano's Puerto Rican fans.