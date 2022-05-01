 Skip to content
Pursuits

'Bad Guys' Repeats At No. 1, Liam Neeson's Latest Misfires

This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows animated characters, foreground from left, Shark, voiced by Craig Robinson, Wolf, voiced by Sam Rockwell, Piranha, voiced by Anthony Ramos and Snake, voiced by Marc Maron in &quot;The Bad Guys.&quot; (DreamWorks Animation via AP)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (JAKE COYLE)

(AP) -- The DreamWorks animated heist movie “The Bad Guys” was the top film in U.S. and Canada theaters for the second straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the latest Liam Neeson thriller suggested the actor's particular set of skills may be wearing thin with audiences.

“The Bad Guys," distributed by Universal Pictures, made $16.1 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, holding well with only a 33% drop from last weekend. The film, adapted from Aaron Blabey's kids' graphic novel, has helped reignite family moviegoing.