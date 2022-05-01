'Bad Guys' Repeats At No. 1, Liam Neeson's Latest Misfires

(AP) -- The DreamWorks animated heist movie “The Bad Guys” was the top film in U.S. and Canada theaters for the second straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the latest Liam Neeson thriller suggested the actor's particular set of skills may be wearing thin with audiences.

“The Bad Guys," distributed by Universal Pictures, made $16.1 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, holding well with only a 33% drop from last weekend. The film, adapted from Aaron Blabey's kids' graphic novel, has helped reignite family moviegoing.