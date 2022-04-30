 Skip to content
Politics
City Of London

U.K. MP Resigns After Admitting Watching Porn in Parliament

  • Conservative MP Parish tells of ‘moment of madness,’ BBC says
  • ‘I was wrong, I was stupid,’ Parish tells broadcaster

A British lawmaker says he is resigning after admitting to watching pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.