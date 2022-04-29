Commodities investors see uranium as a rising star, a material needed for nuclear power in a world moving away from fossil fuels. For the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, investing in it is another story.
The SEC this week rejected an application by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust to become the first such fund to trade on U.S. exchanges, the company said, citing a failure to meet listing standards. A Sprott statement pointed to challenges including the structure of the trust “and the nature of the physical uranium market.”