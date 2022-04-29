Thrashed Stock Bulls Look to Future and See Nothing But Bad News

It wasn’t that long ago that investors were being pilloried for rushing into stocks while a pandemic was gutting the economy. Now, with earnings estimates booming and little in forecasts to suggest a recession is hence, they can’t bail out fast enough.

Limitless optimism has been replaced in two short years by a pervasive sense of dread, with inflation and the efforts of central banks to restrain it drowning out most other inputs. The result is months like April, one of the worst across asset classes in more than a decade, highlighted by a frantic rush to the exits among equity investors.