Largest U.S. Fuel Pipeline Underused Despite East Coast Shortage

The main U.S. fuel artery should be nearly bursting with products headed to New York Harbor where prices are soaring. Instead, the Colonial pipeline has ample space available as a market structure prompts traders to export fuel rather than send it to the East Coast.

The price of diesel for immediately delivery versus the next month widened to the largest ever gap in what’s known as a backwardated market structure. This means holding onto product -- whether by putting it in a storage tank or in a pipeline that takes weeks to reach its destination -- is a losing bet.