JPMorgan Billion-Dollar Adviser Accuses Bank of Misogyny in U.S. Complaint

A JPMorgan Chase & Co. financial adviser filed a federal workplace complaint accusing the bank of harboring a culture of “unchecked greed, avarice and misogyny” and undermining her by excluding her from client meetings and taking away her resources.

Gwen Campbell, who brought $1.1 billion in assets when she moved to JPMorgan in 2020, was subjected to “name-calling” and “sexist decrees,” according to her complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday. “Among other things, Campbell has been yelled at and belittled, called ‘a nobody’ and ‘confused’ and told to ‘settle down’ and ‘be nice,”’ her lawyers said in the complaint.