Guangzhou R&F Sells Asset at Loss; Sunac Woes: Evergrande Update

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. agreed to sell a 50%-held London property project at a loss, and proceeds will first be used to pay loans, the developer said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Thursday.
Sunac China Holdings Ltd., China’s fourth-largest developer by sales in the first quarter, will be watched as grace periods end for a combined $105 million of coupons involving four dollar bonds. Once seen as a survivor of Beijing’s real estate sector clampdown, it has failed to meet initial deadlines for interest obligations.