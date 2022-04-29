Clock Is Ticking for Hong Kong Firms as Earnings Deadline Looms

Hong Kong-listed firms that have not submitted audited annual results have until mid-May before they risk a trading suspension, with the deadline likely to put pressure on real estate developers.
Some 192 firms had filed unaudited earnings by end-March to avoid having their shares suspended. With companies citing issues caused by Covid-19 outbreaks for the delays, firms were given until May 15 to file their annual reports, which would include audited earnings, according to the stock exchange. The exchange would consider applications from companies needing additional time beyond the deadline on a case-by-case basis.