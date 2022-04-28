Southern Sees Solar Project Delays Caused by U.S. Tariff Probe

Southern Co.’s Georgia Power has seen about about 1 gigawatt of solar projects built by third parties delayed a year in part because of the U.S. trade investigation into Chinese panel suppliers, company executives said in an interview.
“They’ve been pushed back a year, from 2023 to 2024,” Southern Chief Financial Officer Daniel Tucker said Thursday in the interview. Georgia Power has 30-year contracts to buy the power produced by the solar projects. Tucker added that the delays were caused by “a combination of general supply chain constraints and the implications of this investigation.”