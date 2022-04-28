SLC Opts for Multi-Asset Credit Strategies to Blunt Bond Swings

SLC Management, the fixed income and alternative asset manager of Sun Life Financial Inc., is turning to a mix of public and private debt strategies to lure investors looking to navigate global political and economic uncertainties.
The firm, which has around C$347 billion ($270 billion) of assets under management, views pooling investment grade and higher yielding, riskier assets from public, structured finance or private debt markets as a growing business in current volatile markets, said Tom Murphy, head of institutional business. The strategy was put in place a couple of months ago, he said.