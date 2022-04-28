 Skip to content
Europe Struggles to Keep United Front Against Russia Gas Threat

  • Hungary says it has allowed payments to be converted to rubles
  • EU states ask Commission for more clarity on the rules
Gas drilling at a Gazprom oil, gas and condensate field in Russia.

Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News

Europe’s response to Russian demands that gas must be paid for in rubles is in disarray as companies seek workarounds to keep vital supplies flowing and governments tussle over how hard a line to take against Moscow.