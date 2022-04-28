Apple Weathered Shortages on Way to Record Quarter, CEO Says

Apple Inc. grew faster than expected last quarter, generating record sales for a non-holiday period, but the company still had to contend with chip shortages and inflationary pressure that threatened profit margins, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in an interview.
Though supply constraints in the March quarter were significantly lower than in the holiday period, they still affected several products, including the iPad, Cook said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Cook blamed the tight supply on industrywide chip shortages.