Harley Posts Slight Profit Beat as Higher Prices Offset Supply Snarls

Harley-Davidson Inc. reported first-quarter profit that slightly topped Wall Street estimates, as higher retail prices helped it overcome supply chain snarls that dented sales in its core U.S. market.
The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.45 a share, excluding some items, slightly beating the $1.44 per share average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose to $1.5 billion, Harley said Wednesday, above the $1.3 billion forecast by analysts.