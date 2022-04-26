 Skip to content
Pursuits

Wimbledon Defends 'Agonizing Decision' to Ban Russians

Security guards work at the gates to the All England Lawn Tennis Club where preparations are underway for the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, Friday, June 25, 2021. Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (HOWARD FENDRICH)
Updated on

(AP) -- Two All England Club officials defended during a news conference Tuesday the “intensely tough and agonizing decision” to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Citing the club’s “responsibility to play our part in limiting the possibility of Wimbledon being used to justify the harm being done to others by the Russian regime,” Chief Executive Sally Bolton said, “we believe that this decision is the only viable option for Wimbledon.”