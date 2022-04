Valero Energy Corp. reported the highest refining margins in several years, signaling a strong start of the year for other U.S. fuel producers.

Valero Energy exceeded analysts’ estimates with a net income of $905 million in the quarter, reversing a loss of $704 million a year earlier. Margins on refining nearly doubled from a year earlier to the highest level since 2015 during the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.