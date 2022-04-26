 Skip to content
Markets

Easy Muni Money Vanishes and Issuers Are Paying Up

  • Several muni-bond sales on pause as yields surge ever higher
  • Era of easy money for cities is ending as the Fed hikes near

U.S. cities and states are paying up to get muni deals off the ground as buyers gain more bargaining power -- a marked departure from the anything-goes market for sellers in the easy-money era.

Issuers including Denver and New Hampshire are finding buyers now have the upper hand as the Federal Reserve’s push to tighten monetary policy raises refinancing costs. A $246 million portion of a bond sale from the city of Denver had a total interest cost of 3.21% versus around 1.75% for a similar offering two years ago. 