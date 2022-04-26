Easy Muni Money Vanishes and Issuers Are Paying Up

U.S. cities and states are paying up to get muni deals off the ground as buyers gain more bargaining power -- a marked departure from the anything-goes market for sellers in the easy-money era.
Issuers including Denver and New Hampshire are finding buyers now have the upper hand as the Federal Reserve’s push to tighten monetary policy raises refinancing costs. A $246 million portion of a bond sale from the city of Denver had a total interest cost of 3.21% versus around 1.75% for a similar offering two years ago.