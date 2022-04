Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies Corp. cut its 2022 sales forecast, citing the impact of global sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Revenue this year will be $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion, down $750 million from the prior range, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts had expected $69.1 billion, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Raytheon reaffirmed its profit and cash-flow forecasts.