Former USA Hockey Women's Director Named PHF Commissioner

Then-USA Hockey women's General Manager Reagan Carey is interviewed in Plymouth Township, Mich., Dec. 15, 2016. Reagan Carey is bringing her Olympic gold-medal-winning resume to lead the Premier Hockey Federation through a critical offseason of expansion and the looming threat of competing for talent with a second North American pro women’s hockey league. The PHF announced Tuesday, April 26. 2022, that the former head of USA Hockey’s women’s programs is its new commissioner heading into it eighth season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)