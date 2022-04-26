'Titane' Actor Vincent Lindon to Lead Cannes Jury

This combination of photos shows the members of the Cannes Film Festival jury, top row from left, British actor and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, French actor and jury president Vincent Lindon, India star Deepika Padukone; second tow from left, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace; Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca; the Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi; bottom row from left, French director Ladj Ly; American filmmaker Jeff Nichols; and Norwegian director Joachim Trier. (AP Photo)