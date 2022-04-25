U.K. Labour Party Vows to Scrap Non-Dom Tax Status Held by Chancellor Sunak’s Wife

A U.K. Labour Party government would scrap a status that allows wealthy foreigners to live in Britain without paying British taxes on their overseas earnings, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said.
“We’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis at the moment and the Conservatives are increasing taxes for working people,” Reeves told BBC radio on Monday. “The government should do much more to crack down on some of the loopholes which mean some of the wealthiest in our society aren’t paying their fair share of tax.”