Praying Football Coach Tests Religious Rights at Supreme Court

A praying football coach is poised to become the latest symbol for a U.S. Supreme Court that has been on a drive to bolster religious rights.
The justices on Monday are set to hear arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public high school outside Seattle after repeatedly taking a knee alongside his players on the 50-yard line after games. The case, the fourth religious-rights argument of the Supreme Court’s term, gives the court’s conservative majority a fresh chance to relax the separation of church and state.